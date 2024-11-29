Police conducts traffic stop in Trepassey, driver arrested for impaired operation

A 26-year-old woman was arrested for impaired driving by Ferryland RCMP at a traffic stop that was conducted in Trepassey last night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m., police were on patrol and stopped a car on the Main Road. Officers observed open alcohol inside the vehicle. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation. At the detachment, the woman provided breath samples that were above the legal limit. She is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired driving. The vehicle was seized and impounded and the woman’s licence was suspended.