Police have arrested a 31-year-old man after an arson investigation in St. John’s. Alex has has been charged in connection with three recent fires, one of which occurred Jan. 25, and two separate fires that occurred Jan. 19.

Hayes was held to appear in court on the following charges;

– Arson x 3

– Break and Enter x 3

The RNC wishes to thank the public for their assistance and quick response in identifying HAYES.