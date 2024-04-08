Police catch impaired driver as he buys more alcohol

At 10:40 p.m. on Sunday evening RNC officers were entering a service station in CBS when they came across a customer who had just purchased alcohol.

The officers noted an odour of alcoholic beverage from the male as he walked past.

Police watched the man and he got into a motor vehicle and began to drive away.

The officers returned to their patrol vehicle and completed a traffic safety stop on the male. The male failed the Approved Screening Device and was arrested for impaired driving.

The male then refused to provide breath samples back at the police station. Officers impounded the vehicle and released the 65-year-old male to appear in court at a later date.