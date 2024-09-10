Police arrest second man following collision with police vehicle, numerous charges laid against both vehicle occupants

As part of an ongoing investigation, 27-year-old Jordan Mercer, who is also knowns as Jordan Oliver, was arrested by Harbour Grace RCMP on Sept. 8. On Aug. 30, Mercer was a passenger in a vehicle that fled from police and later collided with a police vehicle. He fled from the scene of the collision on foot and was not located. For more information on this incident, please see the background link below.

As part of the investigation, the involved vehicle was seized and a warrant to search was obtained by RCMP East District General Investigation Section. A sawed off shot gun was located and seized from inside the vehicle.

Mercer attended court on Sept. 9, and was remanded in custody. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with a release order

Resisting and or obstructing a police/peace officer

This morning, the driver of the vehicle, 35-year-old Chad Butt, was arrested for breaching a condition of a release order. As a result of this continued investigation, he is charged with the following additional offences:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a prohibited firearm

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Fail to comply with a release order – two counts

The investigation is continuing.