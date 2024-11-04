Police arrests prohibited driver for impaired operation in Carbonear

A 58-year-old man, who has a lifetime driving prohibition, was arrested by police for impaired driving on Nov. 1 in Carbonear.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. on Friday, police attempted to stop a vehicle on Adelaide Street. The driver fled from police and was located a short time later after he got his vehicle stuck in a field on Mahaney’s Lane.

The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, he refused to provide breath samples. He will appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of prohibited driving, impaired operation and refusing a breath demand. The driver was also ticketed for having no registration or insurance. The vehicle was seized and impounded.