Police arrest two people for impaired driving during daytime hours

Over the past two days, Rocky Harbour RCMP arrested two drivers, a 22-year-old man and a 55-year-old man, for impaired driving violations during the daytime hours.

On Monday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police were on patrol in Parsons Pond and observed a vehicle speeding. The driver, a 22-year-old man, showed signs of drug impairment. At the traffic stop, he tested positive for cannabis with the use of approved drug screening equipment. The man was arrested for impaired driving and was transported to the Bonne Bay Health Centre where blood samples were obtained. He was released from custody pending analysis of his blood sample to determine if charges of impaired driving are appropriate. The investigation is ongoing.

On Tuesday, at approximately 8:30 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Route 430 in Rocky Harbour. The driver, a 55-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired driving. The man was transported to the Rocky Harbour RCMP detachment where he provided breath samples above the legal limit. He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving. His driver’s licence was suspended and vehicle impounded.