Police arrest Mary’s Harbour youth for speeding following social media video

A social media video, along with tips from the public, helped police to identify and ticket a youth for excessive speeding in Labrador.

On the afternoon of January 15, 2024, police received a report of a Snapchat video showing a youth operating a vehicle between 140-150 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone in the area of Mary’s Harbour. The investigation led Mary’s Harbour RCMP to identify the driver of the vehicle in the video. The youth driver was ticketed and a license suspension was issued.

The RCMP thanked the public for continuing to report incidents of excessive speed, dangerous driving and other crimes within their communities.