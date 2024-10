Monday afternoon, RNC officers responded to a disturbance at a residence in the west end of St. John’s.

After an investigation, a 31-year-old male was charged with assault, assault by choking, possession of a prohibited weapon, which was a taser, and breach of probation.

The accused was transported to the lock-up and held to appear in court.

The other individual sustained minor injuries and was released from hospital.

The investigation is continuing.