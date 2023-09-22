Police arrest man who crashed his vehicle and fled the scene

A 37-year-old man, who crashed his vehicle Thursday, is facing criminal charges following a report of an erratic driver in South Dildo.

RCMP received the report of a vehicle that was traveling at excessive speeds in the community. To avoid a collision, one motorist reported being forced off the roadway. While officers were being dispatched to this report, another caller reported the same vehicle had just collided with a utility pole in South Dildo. The man exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area. He was located nearby.

Police determined that the man was a prohibited driver, stemming from a recent conviction for an impaired driving charge of refusal. He was arrested for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and prohibited driving and was medically cleared by paramedics at the scene.