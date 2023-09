At 3:36 a.m. this morning the RNC responded to a report of a suspicious person on Suez Street in St. John’s.

Witnesses had observed the individual riffling through nearby vehicles.

With the help of witnesses, police apprehended a 26-year-old male.

He faces charges of trespassing at night and several breaches of a court order. He was taken to the lockup and will appear in court this morning.