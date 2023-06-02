Police arrest man for speeding and discover he was already banned from driving

A Happy Valley-Goose Bay man who was banned from driving and was reportedly travelling more than 50 kilometres over the speed limit is facing a number of charges.

The 44-year-old was spotted at around 2 p.m. Thursday on the Trans Labrador Highway, 30 kilometres east of Labrador City. Police say he was driving 130 kilometres an hour in an 80-kilometre-an-hour zone.

When stopped by RNC, it was determined he was under a Canada-wide driving prohibition. The man was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while prohibited and breach of court orders.

He was also issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving with a suspended license and speeding more than 51 kilometres over the speed limit. The vehicle was seized at the scene.

The man is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.