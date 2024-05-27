Police arrest man for impaired driving twice in one day

Just after 4:00 a.m., the RNC responded to a call of a disturbance at a residence in the west end of St. John’s.

Officers located the male suspect outside and it turns out the man was the same individual who had been arrested two hours earlier for impaired driving.

The male had driven a different vehicle to the residence. Officers arrested the 23-year-old male for impaired driving again and through the course of the investigation; he was charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol level over 80 mg% and criminal harassment.

Officers issued him a summary offence ticket for driving while suspended and his vehicle was impounded.

The male was taken to the St. John’s lockup to await court.