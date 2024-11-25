Police arrest male youth after violent Mount Pearl attacks

Police have arrested a youth after violent attacks in Mount Pearl.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of a group of young people assaulting a male in the area of Roosevelt Avenue. Responding officers located an injured man and began to search for the young persons responsible.

A short time later, a report was received that a second attack had occurred on another section of Roosevelt Avenue. Another injured man was located by patrol officers, and it was believed the same group of young people were responsible.

The injured men were taken to hospital to obtain treatment of serious injuries.

The Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating these events with additional arrests expected. A male youth is in custody with pending charges including; aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, disguise with intent, and breaches – all specific to one of the incidents. Further charges are anticipated.

The RNC recommends parents and guardians take some time to discuss the incidents with their children. Investigators believe there are young people in the community who have information about what happened. Those with information are urged to come forward by either calling the RNC directly at 709-729-8000 or reporting anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The RNC continues to have an increased police presence in Mount Pearl as it works to identify and locate all of those responsible.