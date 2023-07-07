Places To Go: Visting Post Taphouse in Torbay

- Home
It’s time for Places To Go with Sharon snow. This week Sharon is in the town of Torbay visiting a place where locals once picked up their mail but now grab a pint.
Sharon Snow takes us on a tour of the Victoria Heritage Park built on the site of a World War II Pow Camp built in 1940, but now boasts a general store, salt box house, forge, church and so much more.
Form workshops to artifacts to boat-in-a-box, you’ll find it all at the Wooden Boat Museum in Winterton. Sharon Snow has Places to Go.
Tonight on Places To Go, Sharon Snow introduces us to the Essence Medical Team.