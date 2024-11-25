Pitts Memorial Drive Construction ends for the Season

This winter traffic will continue to flow in both directions within the two westbound lanes on the CN Viaduct on Pitts Memorial Drive.

The two eastbound lanes will remain closed. Barriers have been installed to replace the current temporary traffic pylons for the duration of the winter.

All work on the westbound lanes has now been completed.

Construction will resume this spring and the project should be concluded next summer.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure reminds motorists that fines for speeding in construction zones range from $100 to $1,500.