Pitbull to headline Churchill Park Music Festival

Pitbull will headline the Churchill Park Music Festival in St. John’s this summer. His recent musical releases include Trackhouse and Trackhouse: Daytona 500 Edition. Pitbull will deliver another run of dynamic performances on the Party After Dark Tour. The star-studded festival features other big acts like Shania Twain and Nickelback, along with national and local talent.

Tickets for the Churchill Park Music Festival go on sale Tuesday, June 18 at Noon.

The event brings to Newfoundland and Labrador a variety of musical talent.