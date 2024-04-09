PictureNL to host Clean Energy Series: bringing green training and tech to industry

PictureNL will be hosting the Clean Energy Series on Friday, April 12, at the College of North Atlantic Film School.
The Clean Energy Series promotes decarbonization in the motion picture industry through capacity building, training, local infrastructure support, and equipment accessibility.
The full day training event will be led by industry experts and global innovators.
Some of the panels and workshops from the Clean Energy Series training day include:
- Keynote: Your Clean Energy Plan 101
- Bottom Line Impact – Financial Assistance for Greening Businesses and Sectors
- Mobile Power Units: Hands on Battery
- Tools to Reduce your Fuel – Mitigation Strategies