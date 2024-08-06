Perry Trimper attending Southeastern United States-Canadian Provinces Alliance Conference

Parliamentary Assistant to the Premier, Perry Trimper will join the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology in attending the 2024 Southeastern United States-Canadian Provinces conference from August 4 to 6, in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Newfoundland and Labrador hosted the conference last year in St. John’s. This year’s conference builds on the themes of the green and blue economies that Newfoundland and Labrador selected for last year’s conference by focusing on ocean technology industries and the blue economy, as well as advanced manufacturing.

The alliance was established in 2007 to enhance trade and investment, promote business partnerships, and encourage technological and scientific exchanges between member provinces and states.