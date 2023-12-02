Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle late Saturday morning

A pedestrian was taken to hospital late Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle at the entrance to a centre-city gas station.

Emergency crews were called to the incident, at the corner of Elizabeth Avenue and Anderson Avenue, at about 11:15 a.m.. Reports from the scene indicate a pedestrian crossing the entrance to a gas station was knocked down by a motorist exiting the parking lot. The individual was tended-to by firefighters and paramedics before being taken to hospital with injuries that were not believed to be serious in nature.