Pedestrian struck, taken to hospital, following collision in west end

A pedestrian was taken to hospital following a collision in the west end of St. John’s on Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters never had far to go to respond to the collision, which occurred at the intersection of Topsail Road and Brookfield Road around 2:30 p.m.. Reports from the scene indicate the pedestrian walked in front of a westbound SUV and was struck. They were taken to hospital with what were described as serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV was reportedly uninjured.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary closed several lanes of traffic for a little over an hour to facilitate an investigation into the collision.