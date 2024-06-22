Pedestrian-Only Zone in Quidi Vidi Village Returns this Summer

The City of St. John’s is implementing a pedestrian-only zone in Quidi Vidi Village on weekends (Friday to Sunday) this summer, from June 21-Sept. 2.

This will be the fourth year of the pedestrian-only zone in Quidi Vidi Village, following positive feedback from residents and the community in previous years.

Fridays to Sundays, from noon to 10 p.m., Barrows Road and Stone’s Road will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic will be permitted, with staffed barricades during these hours. Access will be granted for Quidi Vidi Village Artisan Studio vendors and deliveries for local businesses.

Additional temporary accessible parking spots and bicycle racks will be available to create a welcoming environment for all ages and abilities.