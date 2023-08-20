News

PC Party outlines plan for leadership election

Posted: August 20, 2023 8:08 pm
By Ben Cleary


The deadline has passed for residents to apply to vote for the upcoming Progressive Conservative leadership election. 

NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary has what’s next for the 3 candidates vying for the top job with the official opposition. 

