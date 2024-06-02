Patient Transfer to New Western Memorial Regional Hospital set for today

Patients will be moved into the new Western Memorial Regional Hospital today. All inpatients will be transferred to the new hospital.

A designated route will be used to transfer inpatients. Roads identified include Brookfield Avenue, West Valley Road, O’Connell Drive, University Avenue, Corporal Pinsent Memorial Drive, and Lewin Parkway.

The public is asked to avoid this route on June 2 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Individuals requiring health and emergency services are reminded to proceed to the new Western Memorial Regional Hospital at 100 Health Care Crescent starting at 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 2.