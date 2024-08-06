Pasadena Woman Facing Impaired Driving Charges

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has charged a woman in connection with impaired driving in Pasadena.

On Sunday just after 11:00 p.m., RNC responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway in a ditch in the area of Fourth Avenue. Responding officers located the female operator of the vehicle at the scene displaying signs of impairment. The woman did not report any injuries.

Following an investigation, the 43-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample. The accused was released from custody to appear in Provincial Court at a later date.