ParticipACTION names Carbonear Newfoundland and Labrador’s Most Active Community

The Town of Carbonear has been named Newfoundland and Labrador’s Most Active Community through the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge.

The town will receive a prize of $15,000 to put toward local physical activity initiatives. The award, supported in part by the provincial government, is part of the ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge, a national physical activity initiative that encouraged Canadians to get active throughout the month of June in search of Canada’s Most Active Community.

Over 15,000 residents in Newfoundland and Labrador participated in the 2024 challenge. Throughout 87 different communities, 22 million move minutes were tracked.