Parsons to Attend NL Productivity + Prosperity Summit

Today, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons will attend the 2024 NL Productivity + Prosperity Summit in St. John’s.

The summit features guest speakers from industry, government, and academia there are also networking opportunities.

The event takes place at the Sheraton Hotel from 11:30 to 6:00.

The 2024 NL Productivity + Prosperity Summit, hosted by the Council of Canadian Innovators, convenes leaders in the technology and innovation space for discussions on moving the Atlantic Region forward.

Topics being discussed will include procurement, defence, ocean industries and the critical role Newfoundland and Labrador plays in shaping Canada’s economic future.