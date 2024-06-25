Paramedic dies saving young boy from local swimming hole

A local paramedic is being mourned today, following his sudden passing on June 22nd.

The Paramedic Association of Newfoundland and Labrador posted on social media that Devin Paul George gave his life to save a young boy at one of the local swimming areas on June 22nd.

Devin Paul George’s obituary reads:

‘It is with broken hearts we announce the tragic passing of our son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and dear friend, Devin Paul George, at the young age of 30 years.

Devin was known for his kind gentle spirit, infectious smile and heartwarming chuckle that touched the lives of all who knew him.’