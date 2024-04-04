Paradise teacher, coach Markus Hicks pleads not guilty to sexual offences

Markus Hicks — the Paradise teacher and volleyball coach suspected of sexual offences against teenaged boys and young men — has pleaded not guilty to dozens of charges.

The pleas were entered today when the 33-year-old appeared in provincial court in St. John’s. Hicks was on video from Bishop’s Falls Corrections Centre, while his lawyer, Jason Edwards, was in the courtroom.

Of the more than 150 charges Hicks faces, Edwards told Judge James Walsh that Hicks is pleading not guilty to all of them, with the exception of the 60 most recent counts, which were filed in recent months. Edwards said he’s still awaiting disclosure on those files.

Separate trials will be held to answer to the charges — one beginning Dec. 9 and the other on Jan 13. Hicks elected to have the trials at provincial court.

Hicks was taken into custody in September 2023 after a month-long RNC investigation. News of his arrest shocked many in the community who knew Hicks through the school and sports communities.

Two dozens young males have come forward to allege wrongdoing by Hicks. It’s alleged Hicks, who lived in Paradise, used fake social media accounts to arrange sexual encounters with the boys and young men.

Charges against Hicks include sexual assault, child luring, being disguised with intent to commit a crime, breach of trust, kidnapping and possessing child pornography.

With so many charges and complainants, lawyers plan to have a case management meeting in the coming months. Judge Walsh also suggested circulating the names of witnesses to all provincial court judges in St. John’s to ensure there is no conflict.

The case will be called again April 30 to deal with Hicks’ recent charges. Disclosure from the Crown is expected to be ready by then.