Paradise declares state of emergency as it deals with sewage issues

The Town of Paradise declared a State of Emergency Monday for a portion of the town serviced by Lift Station 10.

Under the State of Emergency, the town can secure the required external resources needed to address the capacity at the facility so crews can make the necessary equipment repairs. The areas covered under the state of emergency are: west of Irving Drive / Paradise Road to St. Thoams Line, St. Thomas Line area south of Plateau Park to Topsail Road, Valley Ridge area, Bremigen’s / Kenmount Road Business Park, Fairview Estates, and Woodstock Garden (see map below). The Town will provide an update when the State of Emergency is lifted.

To keep the sewer service operating while repair work is underway, pumper trucks are on site at Lift Station 10 and at the lift station at the border of Paradise-Town of Conception Bay South. The Town recognizes the noise disruption for residents in the immediate areas and apologizes for the inconvenience.

While there is no direct impact to residents under the state of emergency, residents in this area are asked to minimize wastewater use such as flushing toilets, using washing machines, and running dishwashers. Reducing wastewater use will help alleviate pressure on the sewer system which is needed as crews work on the equipment issues at Lift Station 10. There is no impact to the drinking water system.

To support the repair work and the pumper trucks entering and leaving the site, the intersection at Topsail Road and St. Thomas Line is closed. Traffic from Topsail Road is diverted through Stanhope Drive to Lanark Drive and traffic from St. Thomas Line is diverted through Lanark Drive, near Lakewynds Subdivision, to Topsail Road. Traffic calming is in place along the detour route. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and follow all posted signage.

On Friday, November 1, equipment malfunctioned at Lift Station 10, located at the corner of Topsail Road and St. Thomas Line. As a result, the Town has pumper trucks dispersed to the facility to keep it operational and crews are working to resolve the matter. The Town has invested in a facility to replace Lift Station 10; construction of the new lift station started in January 2023 and is expected to be completed and operational in Winter 2025.