Overnight fire sends one person to hospital

An overnight house fire in St. John’s has sent one person to hospital in serious condition.

Firefighters were called to a home on Cumberland Crescent, near Thorburn Road, shortly before midnight, after being alerted to the blaze by a neighbour. When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the dwelling. Upon entry firefighters found fire in the kitchen area of the home, and were able to quickly knock down most of the blaze.

Following a search of the house firefighters located the lone resident of the home. Paramedics took the individual to hospital in what was described as serious condition. A dog was also removed from the home and given oxygen before being turned over to a loved one.

Ken Dinn, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said the home sustained extensive fire damage in the kitchen and smoke and water damage throughout. Crews were on scene for over an hour ensuring no hot spots remained. There was no damage reported to the attached homes on either side.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.