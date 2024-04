Advance Polls closed in the district of Fogo Island-Cape Freels Monday evening.

In the communities of Carmanville, Change Islands, Fogo Island Centre, and Wesleyville, 732 votes were cast.

The Advance Poll ballots will be counted on by-election night and will be released along with the regular poll results after the polls close.

Regular polls will be open on Monday, April 15, from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.