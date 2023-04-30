Our Time: Startup helps waste management companies

- Home
A local startup company is helping waste management companies in the province be more environmentally sustainable, while saving them money. Here’s NTV’s Becky Daley with more on Our Time.
A group of Memorial University students are preparing to set sail with their autonomous boat for the 2023 “Roboboat” competition in March. NTV’s Becky Daley has the details.
Not everyone has the luxury of access to snow sport equipment. But now a local group is hoping to get more people involved by launching a Snow Library. NTV’s Becky Daley has more.