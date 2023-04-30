Post Views: 24
Our Time

Our Time: Startup helps waste management companies

By Becky Daley April 30, 2023

A local startup company is helping waste management  companies in the province  be more environmentally sustainable, while saving them money. Here’s NTV’s Becky Daley with more on Our Time. 

