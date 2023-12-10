Our Time: N.L. student named Rhodes Scholar

Katherine Dibbon was recently named the 2024 Rhodes Scholar for Newfoundland and Labrador. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.
Post Views: 0
You Might also like
-
Our Time: Sharks Cheerleading taking it to next levelBy Becky Daley — December 10, 2023
A local cheerleading team is already taking their skills to the next level, competing against…Post Views: 267
-
Our Time: Making Their MarkBy Becky Daley — November 26, 2023
This province’s Special Olympics athletes of the year have been named. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.Post Views: 322
-
Our Time: Teddy Bear ClinicBy Becky Daley — November 12, 2023
Hundreds of Memorial University nursing students held their very first teddy bear clinic recently. NTV’s…Post Views: 348