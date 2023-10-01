Our Time

Our Time: Central Wellness offers unique adventures

Posted: October 8, 2023 7:58 pm
By Becky Daley


video
play-sharp-fill

It’s a unique experience, a walk into the wilderness, an escape to our rugged coastlines. A Holyrood based company offers that and so much more.

NTV’s Becky Daley takes us on the adventure for this weeks Our Time. 

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture