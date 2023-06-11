Our Time

Our Time: AROC offers angling advice to next generation

By Becky Daley June 11, 2023

Angling season is here, which means locals are back on the river’s.

A local company based in this province is extra busy this time of year, teaching, selling, and offering advice to the next generation. Here’s NTV’s Becky Daley with Our Time.

