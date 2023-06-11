Our Time: AROC offers angling advice to next generation

- Home
Angling season is here, which means locals are back on the river’s.
A local company based in this province is extra busy this time of year, teaching, selling, and offering advice to the next generation. Here’s NTV’s Becky Daley with Our Time.
A group of Memorial University students are preparing to set sail with their autonomous boat for the 2023 “Roboboat” competition in March. NTV’s Becky Daley has the details.
Not everyone has the luxury of access to snow sport equipment. But now a local group is hoping to get more people involved by launching a Snow Library. NTV’s Becky Daley has more.