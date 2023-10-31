News Politics

Opposition parties concerned about extra borrowing, cost-of-living in fall fiscal udpate

Posted: October 31, 2023 7:52 pm
By David Salter


With little change in the province’s fiscal update, the opposition parties were tempered in their criticism. But as NTV’s David Salter reports, they say life for the average Newfoundlander and Labradorian is not getting any better.

