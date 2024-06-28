Open Fire Ban Lifted on the Island; Ban Remains in Effect for Labrador

The outdoor fire ban on the Island has been lifted but remains in effect for Labrador until further notice.

The setting of fires on forest land or within 300 meters of forest land is prohibited in all areas of Labrador.

In areas that are not on forest land or within 300 metres of forest land, fires are only permitted if set in a wood-burning unit that is made entirely of non-combustible materials that completely contains the fire. It must have a screen to prevent the escape of sparks or other burning materials, rest on legs or supports and placed on mineral soil or non-combustible material having a surface area of not less than 1.5 square metres and is located not less than 3.5 meters from the nearest woods, brush or other flammable materials.

The fire ban does not apply to a fire set using a gas, kerosene, alcohol, propane or charcoal-burning unit, provided it is not used within 3.5 metres of any woods, brush or other flammable material.

The public is also reminded to exercise care and caution when using personal fireworks during Canada Day celebrations this weekend.