Open Fire Ban Lifted for Labrador

The outdoor fire ban prohibiting setting of fires on forest land or within 300 metres of forest land has been lifted in Labrador. Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador are reminded that a Permit to Burn is required to burn brush and other materials during Forest Fire Season. Permits are available by contacting a local Forestry and Wildlife District Office.

Anyone planning a fire should check Public Reminders for Forest Season and current Fire Hazard Ratings for their area for information. When the Fire Hazard rating is HIGH, VERY HIGH, or EXTREME for a region, all Permits to Burn for that region are suspended. When the rating is VERY HIGH, or EXTREME for a region, open or outdoor fires are NOT PERMITTED.

The latest information on the location, status, and size of active wildfires is available from the NL Active Wildfire Dashboard.