Ontario man charged with manslaughter for shooting in Little Burnt Bay

A charge of manslaughter has been laid against 57-year-old Ricky Nelson Wareham of Ontario after Sunday’s shooting in Little Burnt Bay.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., Lewisporte RCMP received the report of a shooting at a residence on Maple Street. A 36-year-old man, who was shot while inside the home, succumbed to his injuries and was found dead.

Wareham was arrested by police at the scene without further incident. He attended appeared in court Monday and was remanded into custody.

Wareham and the victim were known to one another. The RCMP are advising the public that there is no current risk to public safety and that a continued police presence in the community is expected over the coming days while the investigation is continuing.

It is believed that Wareham recently arrived in N.L. from Ontario and has been spending time between both provinces. Anyone who has information about his places of residence in Ontario is asked to contact police at the number provided below.

RCMP NL’s Major Crimes Unit is seeking assistance from the public to establish a timeline of the events that took place on Sunday, June 2, 2024, leading up to the shooting. Anyone having information that could assist with this request or who has any other information about this crime is asked to contact the RCMP Major Crimes Unit at 709-772-5433.

The investigation is continuing.