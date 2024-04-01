One year of NL Health Services

Today, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is recognizing its first year in operation as a provincial health authority. On April 1, 2023, the transition from the four legacy regional health authorities and the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information to a single provincial health authority officially began. This was initiated in response to recommendations from the Health Accord to integrate and streamline provincial programs and services to offer more efficient and effective health-care delivery across Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Reflecting on our first year as NL Health Services, we have a great deal to be proud of as we embarked on the monumental task of transforming the delivery of health care throughout our province,” said David Diamond, CEO, NL Health Services.