One woman is deceased following a house fire in Stephenville Crossing.

On Friday, April 19, Bay St. George RCMP received a report of a house fire on Seal Cove Road in Stephenville Crossing that claimed the life of a woman in her eighties.

Fire and ambulance attended the scene, but the home was completely engulfed in flames. The woman’s body was located inside the home by firefighters.

A fire scene investigator will attend the scene today to continue the investigation.