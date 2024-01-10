One person taken into custody following rear-end collision involving Metrobus

One person was taken into police custody on Wednesday evening following a collision involving a Metrobus in the east end of St. John’s.

Emergency crews were called to a portion of Torbay Road, between Major’s Path and Stavanger Drive, at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening. The driver of a northbound pickup truck struck the back of a Metrobus as it was stopped at a bus stop. The force of the collision caused significant damage to the pickup, and moderate damage to the bus.

One passenger of the bus was assessed by paramedics at the scene for reported minor injuries. It was unknown at the time if they were transported to hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck reportedly walked away from the scene of the collision. He was located a short distance away and taken into police custody. It is unknown at this time if any charges are forthcoming.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary are investigating the cause of the collision.