One person taken into custody after west-end crash

One person was taken into custody following an incident in the west end of St. John’s late Wednesday night.

Shortly before 11:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Empire Avenue and Erley Street after receiving reports of a car that had left the road and crashed into a home. Shortly after emergency personnel arrived on scene the driver of the vehicle allegedly attempted to drive away. The driver is said to have then threatened first responders who were preventing the get away.

Police arrived on scene a few moments later, taking the individual into custody. It is unknown if charges were laid.

Both the vehicle and the house that was struck sustained minor damage. There were no injuries reported.

