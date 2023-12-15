News

One person sent to hospital, four displaced, following overnight fire in St. John’s

Posted: December 16, 2023 4:31 am
By Earl Noble


A fire in the downtown area of St. John’s early Saturday morning sent one person to hospital and displaced a total of four people.

Firefighters were called to the home, on Parade Street, at about 1:45 a.m. and arrived to find fire and smoke in a third-floor apartment. Crews arrived only a few seconds after leaving Central Fire Station, and were able to quickly enter the home and knock down most of the fire.

Firefighters removed a tenant of the apartment, who was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. A cat was also removed from the home and given oxygen before being taken to a veterinarian for further treatment.

One apartment sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage, with the rest of the building receiving smoke and water damage. In total four people have been displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

SJRFD Fire Lieutenants Mike Newhook and Steve Meaney check on a cat removed from a fire on Parade Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A third-floor apartment sustained extensive fire damage following a fire on Parade Street early Sunday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Fire crews on scene of a fire on Parade Street early Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD firefighter Darrell Chubbs and Fire Lieutenant Steve Meaney on the scene of a fire on Parade Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD firefighter Jeremy Nixon helps firefighter Stephanie McGrath with her equipment at the scene of a fire on Parade Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A cat that was removed from a fire rests in the arms of a firefighter while waiting to be taken to a vet. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Platoon Chief Ken Dinn checks on the status of a cat that was removed from a home during a fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Fire Lieutenant Mike Newhook gives oxygen to a cat that was removed from a fire on Parade Street. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
