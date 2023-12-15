One person sent to hospital, four displaced, following overnight fire in St. John’s

A fire in the downtown area of St. John’s early Saturday morning sent one person to hospital and displaced a total of four people.

Firefighters were called to the home, on Parade Street, at about 1:45 a.m. and arrived to find fire and smoke in a third-floor apartment. Crews arrived only a few seconds after leaving Central Fire Station, and were able to quickly enter the home and knock down most of the fire.

Firefighters removed a tenant of the apartment, who was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. A cat was also removed from the home and given oxygen before being taken to a veterinarian for further treatment.

One apartment sustained extensive fire, smoke, and water damage, with the rest of the building receiving smoke and water damage. In total four people have been displaced by the fire, and are being assisted by the Canadian Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.