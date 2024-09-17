Eddie's Update Weather

One more warm day before the patterne change

Posted: September 17, 2024 9:06 pm
By Eddie Sheerr

TONIGHT

  • Showers end overnight on the West Coast but will persist over central and eastern Newfoundland. Skies remain mostly cloudy except mostly clear on the South Coast
    • Lows in the middle teens
  • Mostly clear in the Big Land
    • Lows near 10

WEDNESDAY

  • Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
    • Chance of showers in the afternoon of the eastern thrid of the Island, which includes the Avalon Peninsula
    • HIghs reach the upper teens to lower 20s
  • Mostly sunny in Labrador, with a clouds making it into western areas in the afternoon
    • Highs in the lower teens

THURSDAY

  • Rain over the southern half of the Island and showers in the northern half
    • Highs north will be in the lower teens and highs south will be in the middle to upper teens
  • Expect a few showers on the coast of Labrador, while sunny skies will be found inland.
    • Highs of 7 to 10

FRIDAY

  • RDF over central, eastern and northern areas of the Island while sunny skies will be found in the south.
    • Highs of 9 to 15
  • Showers on the coast of Labrador with sunny skies inland
    • High near 10

SATURDAY

  • Onshore wind continues on the Island (from the north), which will keep low clouds and showers on the go near north-facing shorelines. Sunshine will be found south
    • Highs in the lower teens
  • Showers on the Labrador Coast, sunny skies inland
    • Highs in the lower teens

SUNDAY

  • Similar to Saturday in almost every way
    • Highs reach the lower teens on the Island and closer to 8 on the coast of Labrador
