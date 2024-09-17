One more warm day before the patterne change

TONIGHT
- Showers end overnight on the West Coast but will persist over central and eastern Newfoundland. Skies remain mostly cloudy except mostly clear on the South Coast
- Lows in the middle teens
- Mostly clear in the Big Land
- Lows near 10
WEDNESDAY
- Mostly sunny to partly cloudy
- Chance of showers in the afternoon of the eastern thrid of the Island, which includes the Avalon Peninsula
- HIghs reach the upper teens to lower 20s
- Mostly sunny in Labrador, with a clouds making it into western areas in the afternoon
- Highs in the lower teens
THURSDAY
- Rain over the southern half of the Island and showers in the northern half
- Highs north will be in the lower teens and highs south will be in the middle to upper teens
- Expect a few showers on the coast of Labrador, while sunny skies will be found inland.
- Highs of 7 to 10
FRIDAY
- RDF over central, eastern and northern areas of the Island while sunny skies will be found in the south.
- Highs of 9 to 15
- Showers on the coast of Labrador with sunny skies inland
- High near 10
SATURDAY
- Onshore wind continues on the Island (from the north), which will keep low clouds and showers on the go near north-facing shorelines. Sunshine will be found south
- Highs in the lower teens
- Showers on the Labrador Coast, sunny skies inland
- Highs in the lower teens
SUNDAY
- Similar to Saturday in almost every way
- Highs reach the lower teens on the Island and closer to 8 on the coast of Labrador