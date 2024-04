One candidate has put their name forward for the position of President of Nunatsiavut.

Johannes Lampe of Nain filed papers for the position and was declared elected.

Lampe will be required to participate in the Inuttitut debate as per The Nunatsiavut Elections Act.

Once the debate is completed he can then be officially declared elected by the Nunatsiavut Electoral Officer. The time and date of the debate will be determined in the coming days.