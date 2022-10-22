Post Views: 0
On The Mark: Brad Gushue and Team Canada claim Pan Continental men’s curling title

By Mark Dwyer 2 hours ago

Another weekend, another title. Brad Gushue and Team Canada won the first Men’s Pan Continental Curling Championship over the weekend, beating South Korea 11-3 in the final.

NTV’s Mark Dwyer has the story.

