Old shipwreck washes up in Cape Ray

Residents in Cape Ray were surprised to see an old shipwreck wash up on the local beach.

Photos of the wreckage were shared to the Cape Ray Community Page on Facebook. Residents now are calling on government to come recover it, and try to uncover its history.

Residents hope perhaps some pieces of the ship could be salvaged, and put on display if the history behind the wreckage could be learned.

For over five centuries, our shorelines have created havoc for many mariners. It’s estimated that the number of wrecks around the shores of Newfoundland and Labrador could be in the thousands.

