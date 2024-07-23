OHS charges laid following 2022 fatal flash explosion at Come By Chance Refinery

Braya Renewable Fuels (Newfoundland) GP Incorporated and Lorneville Mechanical Contractors Limited have been charged with violations under Newfoundland and Labrador’s Occupational Health and Safety Act and Regulations.

The charges are the result of an investigation by the Department of Digital Government and Service NL’s Occupational Health and Safety Division following a fatal flash explosion and fire at the Come By Chance refinery in September 2022. One of the eight injured workers later succumbed to their injuries.

Braya Renewable Fuels has been charged with:

Failure to provide and maintain the necessary equipment, systems and tools to ensure a safe workplace.

Failure to provide the necessary information, instruction, training, supervision and facilities to ensure a safe workplace.

Failure to ensure its workers and supervisors were made familiar with the hazards.

Failure to ensure as a Principal Contractor that contracted employers and workers complied with the Occupational Health and Safety legislation.

Failure to implement an Occupational Health and Safety Program.

Failure to ensure safe work procedures were followed.

Failure to ensure personal protective equipment provided effective protection.

Failure to ensure, where the unexpected release of an energy source could cause injury, that the energy source was isolated and effectively controlled.

Failure to ensure that, where equipment is shut down for maintenance:

· No work was done until all parts had been secured against movement.

· Hazards had been effectively controlled.

· Energy isolating devices had been locked out.

Lorneville Mechanical Contractors has been charged with:

Failure to ensure the health, safety and welfare of its workers.

Failure to ensure its undertaking did not expose other persons to hazards.

Failure to ensure safe work procedures were followed.

The first appearance at Provincial Court in Clarenville for both companies is scheduled for August 8, 2024.