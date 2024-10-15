Off-road vehicle safety training now mandatory

As of today, operator safety training is mandatory for users of off-road vehicles who:

Are under 16 years of age.

Are registering an off-road vehicle with the Motor Registration Division for the first time.

Have had their off-road vehicle registration suspended or cancelled because of a conviction under the Off-Road Vehicles Act and Regulations, as a condition of reinstatement.

Anyone who is supervising a person under the age of 16 who is operating an off-road vehicle will be required to ensure that the person has completed the training.

While training is only mandatory for some users, anyone who operates an off-road vehicle is encouraged to complete the training.

Operators are encouraged to download and review the free Off-Road Vehicles Handbook and take the free test online at MyGovNL. Upon completion of the training, which requires a minimum score of 80 per cent, the operator can print a certificate of completion or save it to a mobile phone.

Anyone without a device to complete the training or print the certificate may do so at an Employment Support Centre or public library or contact the Motor Registration Division at 1-877-636-6867. The training is also available in alternate formats by calling the Motor Registration Division.

Approximately 1,600 users have already completed the free safety training program, which has been available on MyGovNL since May 24, 2024. Those who completed the training before October 15, 2024, will not have to complete it again, unless their off-road vehicle registration is suspended or cancelled because of a conviction under the Off-Road Vehicles Act and Regulations, as a condition of reinstatement.